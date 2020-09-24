Vermonters See A Bright, Uncertain Future

As bad as 2020 has been, the new VPR/Vermont PBS poll shows that Vermonters are feeling optimistic about the future of the state. Plus, wildfires in the northeast, the War of 1812, and yes, you guessed it, more bonus data.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR.