Vermont Edition

Vermonters: Stay Home, Stay Safe ... In The Garden

By & & Emily Aiken 1 hour ago
  • House plants inside a well-lit space.
    Horticulturlist, author and VPR contributor Charlie Nardozzi joins "Vermont Edition" to talk about gardening through the coronavirus crisis.
    imnoom / iStock

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Vermont residents have been ordered to "Stay Home, Stay Safe," but they don't have to stay out of the garden. This hour, garden guru Charlie Nardozzi offers tips and tricks for gardening during COVID-19. We also want to hear what you're up to in your garden. 

Share your questions and personal experiences in the comments below. 

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

