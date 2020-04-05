Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont's COVID-19 Modeling And What It Means For the Weeks Ahead

By & Emily Aiken 38 minutes ago
  • Abagael Giles / VPR

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Vermont's COVID-19 model was released Thursday and projects the "likeliest case" scenario of a need for more ICU beds and ventilators than the state currently has. This hour, the state's financial regulation commissioner, who's been overseeing modeling for the Scott Administration, breaks down how the model was created and what it means for Vermont.

Our guest is:

Share your questions or personal experiences in the comments below. 

Broadcast live on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health
Department of Financial Regulation
Coronavirus

Related Content

Face Masks, Testing And 'Surge' Planning: Health Officials Offer The Latest On COVID-19

By , & & Emily Aiken Apr 3, 2020
A medical worker at Burlington's UVM Medical Center exits a mobile clinic with an armful of medical supplies on March 27, 2020.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Vermont Department of Health officials are encouraging the public to wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. (That's in addition to regular hand-washing and social distancing). It's among the latest guidance as Vermont nears a predicted peak in COVID-19 cases. This hour, we talk with health experts and answer your questions about keeping the public safe. 

COVID-19 Model Shows Vermont Currently Short On ICU Beds, Ventilators In 'Likely' Scenario

By Apr 2, 2020
Green cots lined up in rows inside a gym.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont-specific computer modeling unveiled by the Scott administration Thursday shows that the state might not have enough intensive care beds or ventilators to treat patients during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Sunday, April 5

By VPR Staff 3 hours ago
Soldiers hoist a wall
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Sunday, April 5.