Vermont's COVID-19 Modeling And What It Means For the Weeks Ahead

Live 1 p.m. discussion: Vermont's COVID-19 model was released Thursday and projects the "likeliest case" scenario of a need for more ICU beds and ventilators than the state currently has. This hour, the state's financial regulation commissioner, who's been overseeing modeling for the Scott Administration, breaks down how the model was created and what it means for Vermont.

Our guest is:

Michael Pieciak, Vermont Commissoner of Financial Regulation

Share your questions or personal experiences in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m.