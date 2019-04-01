Vermont's Deer Hunting Rules Could Be Changing. Here's Why

Live call-in discussion: Hunting rules usually change due to shifts in the animal population hunters are harvesting. But in 2020, Vermont’s deer hunting rules are changing for a different reason: a long decline in the number of hunters. That's leading the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department to propose changes from bag limits to antler point restrictions to season structure. We're looking at the proposed changes.

Nick Fortin, a Fish & Wildlife deer biologist and Deer Project Leader, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the proposals under consideration for the 2020 season, that could include reducing the buck limit to one or multiple ways of increasing the harvest of antlerless deer.

And Commissioner Louis Porter joins us to talk about the proposed changes and how they align with the department's broader deer management goals and increased outreach to hunters.

Upcoming public meetings to discuss the proposed deer hunting changes:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.