Vermont Edition

Vermont's F-35 Era Has Begun. Now What?

By & 2 minutes ago
  • Vermont's first two F-35s arrived at Burlington International Airport last week. A total of 20 will be based here and all should be in place by next summer.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Live call-in discussion: On Thursday, two F-35 fighters landed at Burlington International Airport. Eighteen more will join them by next summer. And thus, the Vermont Air National Guard becomes the first Guard unit to house these jets. We'll take a look at the various aspects of the F-35s in Vermont.

Joining us to discuss the mission of the F-35s in Vermont are:

  • F-35 pilot Lt. Col. Nathan "Wiz" Graber.
  • Retired Air Force Col. Rosanne Greco, a critic of the F-35 mission in Vermont.
  • VTDigger Investigative Reporter Jasper Craven.
  • Col. David Smith, Commander, 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard.

Post your comments or questions about the F-35s below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

The Vermont Economy

