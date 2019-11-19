Vermont's Phosphorus Challenge: An Update On The Winning Projects

Almost two years ago, Gov. Phil Scott announced the Vermont Phosphorus Innovation Challenge (VPIC), describing it as "an X-Prize style competition" to find creative solutions to curbing the phosphorus problem in Vermont. Last week, the state announced that it will be handing over a total of more than a million dollars to five different projects in phase three of the project.

Kaitlin Hayes, agricultural water quality specialist at the state Agency of Agriculture, joined Vermont Edition to talk about the finalists and their projects.

