Vermont Edition

Vermont's Phosphorus Challenge: An Update On The Winning Projects

By & 5 minutes ago
  • A bloom of cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, inundates the shore of Lake Champlain in this undated photo.
    Blue-green algae in St. Albans in August 2019. Phosphorus runoff is one of the main contributors to cyanobacteria blooms in Vermont's lakes.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

Almost two years ago, Gov. Phil Scott announced the Vermont Phosphorus Innovation Challenge (VPIC), describing it as "an X-Prize style competition" to find creative solutions to curbing the phosphorus problem in Vermont. Last week, the state announced that it will be handing over a total of more than a million dollars to five different projects in phase three of the project.

Kaitlin Hayes, agricultural water quality specialist at the state Agency of Agriculture, joined Vermont Edition to talk about the finalists and their projects.

You can read more about the challenge and the winning projects here.

Broadcast on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

