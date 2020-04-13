Related Program: 
Vermont's Prison COVID-19 Outbreak Brings Concerns For Inmates And Their Families

By & & Emily Aiken 36 minutes ago
  • Northwest State Correctional Facility, shown in this 2008 file photo, would be closed as part of the new proposal.
    Northwest State Correctional Facility, which has seen an outbreak of COVID-19 in its staff and inmates.
    Toby Talbot / AP File

Live 1 p.m. discussion: A total of 32 inmates and 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections has moved 28 of those inmates to Northeast Correctional Complex to help isolate the virus. This hour, we talk to to the Department of Corrections about what the state is doing to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Vermont prisons. 

  • Jim Baker, Department of Corrections Commissioner
  • Ruth Bardwell, mother of Northern State Correctional Facility Inmate
  • Jay Diaz, senior staff attorney at ACLU of Vermont

Broadcast live on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner: 'We Didn't Expect This Number'

By & Apr 10, 2020
A prison exterior with hills in the background.
Erica Heilman / VPR

Updated 6:20 p.m.

More than two dozen inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at a Franklin County prison have been moved to an isolation facility in St. Johnsbury. Four more are residing in negative-pressure chambers at Northwest State Correctional Facility. 

Vermont Inmates Say They Aren't Informed About COVID-19 Cases Behind Bars

By Apr 8, 2020
Two people on a dock with fishing poles, leaning in for a photo.
Anna Rock, Courtesy

Vermont’s Department of Corrections has taken aggressive measures in response to the coronavirus. But according to inmates, those housed and working inside the state's prisons don't always have up-to-date information.

Vermont Inmates Report Inconsistent Access To Soap, Hand Sanitizer

By Apr 2, 2020
A sign that says Chittenden Regional Correctional Factility, with the building in the background
Meg Malone / VPR File

According to conversations with Vermont inmates, many still have irregular access to soap or cleaning supplies, must eat elbow-to-elbow in mess halls, and — until VPR reported this story — were still playing full-contact basketball.