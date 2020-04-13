Vermont's Prison COVID-19 Outbreak Brings Concerns For Inmates And Their Families

Live 1 p.m. discussion: A total of 32 inmates and 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections has moved 28 of those inmates to Northeast Correctional Complex to help isolate the virus. This hour, we talk to to the Department of Corrections about what the state is doing to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Vermont prisons.

Jim Baker, Department of Corrections Commissioner

Department of Corrections Commissioner Ruth Bardwell, mother of Northern State Correctional Facility Inmate

mother of Northern State Correctional Facility Inmate Jay Diaz, senior staff attorney at ACLU of Vermont

Broadcast live on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m.