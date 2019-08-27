Vermont's Response To New Federal Limits On Family Planning Funding

Live call-in discussion: The federal Title X family planning program provides reproductive health care to low-income and uninsured families. We'll hear about the state's recent decision to fill the $800,000 gap that now exists for Planned Parenthood funding after a recent policy change by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

We'll discuss the new rules issued earlier this year that prohibit Title X grantees from providing or referring patients for abortion, except in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency.

Our guests are:

Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

Adam Greshin, commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management

Martha Maksym, acting secretary for the Agency of Human Services

Tanya Waters, director of clinical care at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

Post your comments or questions about Title X funding below.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

