Vermont Edition

Vermont's Response To New Federal Limits On Family Planning Funding

By & 1 hour ago
  • Rule changes to the federal Title X program have prompted the state of Vermont to step in to continue funding some of the care provided by Planned Parenthood.
    Delmaine Donson / iStock

Live call-in discussion: The federal Title X family planning program provides reproductive health care to low-income and uninsured families. We'll hear about the state's recent decision to fill the $800,000 gap that now exists for Planned Parenthood funding after a recent policy change by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

We'll discuss the new rules issued earlier this year that prohibit Title X grantees from providing or referring patients for abortion, except in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency.

Our guests are:

Post your comments or questions about Title X funding below.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
 

