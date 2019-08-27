Vermont's Response To New Federal Limits On Family Planning Funding

Live call-in discussion: The federal Title X family planning program provides reproductive health care to low-income and uninsured families. We'll hear about the state's recent decision to fill the $800,000 gap that now exists for Planned Parenthood funding after a recent policy change by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
We'll discuss the new rules issued earlier this year that prohibit Title X grantees from providing or referring patients for abortion, except in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency.
Our guests are:
- Lucy Leriche, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
- Adam Greshin, commissioner of the Department of Finance and Management
- Martha Maksym, acting secretary for the Agency of Human Services
- Tanya Waters, director of clinical care at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
Broadcast on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.