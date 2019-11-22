Related Program: 
Vermont's 'Salty Residents': Former Merchant Mariner Shares His Sea Stories

Last month, we received a pitch from a listener named Kim. "I was thinking today that a fun theme for a future show might be all of the salty residents of this tiny state," she wrote. By "salty residents," Kim is referring to the community of Merchant Mariners who live in Vermont. According to Kim, "it's an amazing career with long periods away from home, solitude, intensity..."

And Kim should know — her husband, Captain Ronald Dull USMM, was a Merchant Mariner for 45 years. After Ron's retirement, they returned to Quechee, Vermont with their dog, cat, and horse. We'll hear from Captain Dull about some sea stories from his long career, the joys and sacrifices of being at sea for up to two to three months at a time, the immense amount of training that Merchant Mariners undergo, and why he thinks joining the Merchant Marine remains a good career choice for young people today. 

Broadcast on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m. 

