Related Program: 
VPR News

This View Brought To You By A Local Farmer

By 5 minutes ago
  • Lamoille County Conservation District fall foliage sign
    The Lamoille County Conservation District is reminding leaf peepers that views like this don't happen without working farms.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Vermont has a lot of visitors this time of year, and it's not uncommon to see cars pulled off the road, flanked by people taking pictures of mountain vistas and tree-lined fields. That prompted Silene DeCiuces to leave subtle reminders in some hay fields of who made that perfect photo possible.

DeCiuces is the Agriculture Outreach Coordinator for the Lamoille County Conservation District. Over the past few days she’s been posting small signs in fields with a view. The signs are the kind you see on front lawns and roadsides promoting political candidates. But these have a different message. They remind leaf peepers to "Thank our farmers for the view!"

Silene DeCiuces is the Agriculture Outreach Coordinator for the Lamoille County Conservation District.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

"A lot of those views, I think people have forgotten, are really agricultural landscapes," said DeCiuces. "They’re working landscapes. They support dairy and livestock farmers. I mean, we do grow corn in Lamoille County, but I would say most of our crops are hay – which are just these beautiful green fields that, I think, create the contrast for beautiful foliage this time of year."

DeCiuces said she had the signs made as a reminder for locals and visitors alike.

"I’m just kind of hoping that it gets people thinking, ‘Oh, if I want to keep looking at this view on my way to work or when I come to Vermont to visit, maybe I should think about the people who are doing this work,'" she said.

DeCiuces hopes the signs will prompt people to support local farmers when buying groceries like milk and meat.

Tags: 
Food & Agriculture
The Vermont Economy
VPR News

Related Content

Leaf Peepers Bring The Bucks (And Traffic)

By Oct 7, 2019
people look at fall foliage scenery from bridge overlooking Quechee Gorge.
Nina Keck / VPR

If you’ve gotten caught behind a lot of slow moving traffic lately, you're not alone. And yup, it can be incredibly frustrating. But remember: all those leaf peepers will add millions to the state coffers.

Farmworkers Pressure Hannaford Supermarkets To Commit To Better Pay, Working Conditions

By Oct 3, 2019
People holding up banners outside a grocery store.
John Dillon / VPR

An advocacy group for Vermont migrant farmworkers is pressuring the Hannaford supermarket chain to join a program designed to get more money to dairy workers.

Climate Change Research: By Century's End, Expect Much Earlier Maple Season

By & Oct 1, 2019
Bottles of maple syrup in leaf-shaped bottles
Toby Talbot / Associated Press File

A new study published in the journal Forest Ecology and Management looks at how climate change will affect the timing and yield of the sugaring season in the eastern part of North America.

Vermont Garden Journal: Try These Garlic Relatives

By Oct 11, 2019
You'll be harvesting shallots in early summer if you plant these gourmet treats in the fall.
NataBene / ISTOCK

It's almost garlic planting season. Every garlic lover knows about soft neck garlic, for making garlic braids, and hard neck garlic, that produces tasty garlic scape. But, the garlic family planting shouldn't stop there. There are a few more choices that can be planted now for a summer harvest.