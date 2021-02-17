A Virtual Show: How Vermont's Arts Communities Are Working Through The Pandemic

Live noon discussion: Many of us miss seeing a movie in theaters, feeling the rhythm of a live concert inside your body, or gathering with friends to have a laugh at a comedy club. This hour, we hear from arts organizations and performers about how they've been dealing with the pandemic. From taking a hiatus to going virtual, we talk about what's working and what's not, nearly a year in.
Our guests are:
- Orly Yadin, executive director for the Vermont International Film Festival
- Desmond Peeples, co-curator for the Vermont Arts Council "I AM...2021" virtual exhibit
- Keisha Luce, executive director of the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro
- Jennifer Jasper, executive director of the Bennington Performing Arts Center
- Justin Marsh, performs as the drag queen Emoji Nightmare
Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
