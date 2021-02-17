Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

A Virtual Show: How Vermont's Arts Communities Are Working Through The Pandemic

    How are you supporting the arts locally through the pandemic?
    Abagael Giles / VPR File

Live noon discussion: Many of us miss seeing a movie in theaters, feeling the rhythm of a live concert inside your body, or gathering with friends to have a laugh at a comedy club. This hour, we hear from arts organizations and performers about how they've been dealing with the pandemic. From taking a hiatus to going virtual, we talk about what's working and what's not, nearly a year in. 

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

