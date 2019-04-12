A Visit To Currier's Quality Market In The NEK, Home To Collection Of Taxidermy

The heart of Glover village is one short strip of Route 16 in Orleans County, and it's there where Currier's Quality Market has been a community institution since 1908. You can buy food, gas, hardware, hunting supplies and clothing — but to outsiders, Currier’s is best known for its collection of taxidermy.

Preserved deer and even a moose line the aisles and walls of this Northeast Kingdom store. Erica Heilman stopped in to speak with Jim Currier, the owner of this family-run business.

Listen to the story above.