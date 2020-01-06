Voices From The Statehouse: Live From The Cedar Creek Room

Vermont Edition takes you inside the Statehouse as lawmakers return to Montpelier. We're broadcasting live from the capitol's Cedar Creek Room with the sounds and voices of the Vermont Legislature on opening day!

We hear from more than 20 lawmakers about unfinished business from the last session, and their top priorities for this year.

Plus, Capitol Food Court chef and manager Sarah Bishop, an 8th grader in the legislative page program and state curator David Shutz!

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.