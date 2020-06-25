VPR Adds New And Local Music Programming Beginning June 29

Vermont Public Radio will make changes to its schedules beginning the week of June 29, broadening its music lineup with more local programming and new shows.

VPR Classical

VPR Classical will offer more hours of locally-hosted classical music on weekdays, to 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday:

6-10 a.m.: Helen Lyons

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Walter Parker

3-7 p.m.: James Stewart

VPR Classical will also add two new programs from WFMT: Fiesta, which is devoted to Latin American and Iberian music from the 16th to 21st century, can be heard on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Early Music Now with Sara Schneider showcases music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance and early Baroque and will air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

Leaving the VPR Classical schedule is Performance Today with Fred Child.

Saturdays On VPR News

7 a.m.: VPR will carry Latino USA, NPR’s national Latino news and cultural program. It replaces Only A Game from WBUR, which is ending production.

6 p.m.: Safe And Sound, a continuation of VPR’s Memorial Day weekend special celebrating local music and musicians. Hosted by Mary Engisch, the program will air weekly through Labor Day, as VPR evaluates options for a permanent replacement for Live From Here, which is ending production.

7 p.m.: My Place, Joel Najman’s weekly rock and roll history program, moves an hour earlier to 7 p.m.

8-10 p.m.: American Routes, our weekly excursion into American roots rock and soul, blues and country, jazz, gospel and beyond, shifts an hour earlier.

10 p.m.: VPR’s Saturday night music lineup continues with All Songs Considered from NPR Music, which aims to “upgrade your playlist” and features new music from a variety of genres. Hosted by Bob Boilen.

10:30 p.m.: Rounding out the new Saturday night music lineup is Alt.Latino, NPR Music's program dedicated to Latin Alternative music and rock in Spanish, hosted by Felix Contreras.

“Something we have heard from listeners throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is a desire to connect locally, to celebrate Vermont’s creative and resilient spirit, and to hear a diversity of voices and perspectives on our air,” said VPR Program Director Kari Anderson. “We believe these changes respond to this moment, and will take us even further along the path of exploring the whole Vermont story, together.”