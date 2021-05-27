VPR Adds NPR's 'Throughline' To Weekly Schedule

Vermont Public Radio will add the NPR program Throughline on Thursdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at noon beginning June 3, as NEXT from the New England News Collaborative concludes production after five years on the air.

Throughline is a weekly one-hour narrative history series. Each episode tackles the history behind today's headlines, and takes the listener back in time to understand the present. These are stories you can feel and sounds you can see from the moments that shaped our world. VPR tested the program earlier this year.



NEXT was a production of the New England News Collaborative, a consortium of 10 public media newsrooms including VPR that reports stories that are shared and broadcast across New England.



VPR remains committed to the NENC, which plans to enhance daily news coverage and special reporting initiatives on issues that resonate across the region—from climate and the environment to racial injustice and immigration. The collaborative also will produce more cross-platform content and expand its reach to new and underserved audiences.



We always welcome your feedback about our program schedule! We hope you’ll tune in and let us know what you think.