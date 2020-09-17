VPR And Vermont PBS To Share 2020 Election Poll Results

  • Results from the third of three statewide public opinion surveys will be released on Tuesday, September 22.
    Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

How are Vermonters feeling about the upcoming national and local elections, the state’s handling of the coronavirus, and the reopening of schools and universities this fall? Next week, VPR and Vermont PBS will release the results of the third of three statewide public opinion surveys, providing valuable insight into the minds of Vermonters in the 2020 presidential election year.

The results of the poll will be released on Tuesday, September 22 as mail-in voting for the general election gets underway in Vermont.

The polls are being conducted by Braun Research under the direction of Rich Clark, professor of political science at Castleton University and the former director of the Castleton Polling Institute. VPR and Vermont PBS will publish the full results, methodology, and appendices at a joint website, which will be available via VPR.org and vermontpbs.org/vermontvotes.

VPR and Vermont PBS will provide extensive broadcast and digital coverage and analysis of the polling results throughout the week, including:

  • VPR News stories and reports throughout the week on the air and at VPR.org
  • A deep dive into the poll results on Vermont Edition on Wednesday, September 23 at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Vermont This Week, Friday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. on Vermont PBS

The first of three joint 2020 VPR - Vermont PBS polls was conducted in February, followed by a second poll in July.

