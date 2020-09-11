VPR Announces Second Season Of 'Safe & Sound' Vermont Music Series

A second season of Vermont Public Radio’s “Safe & Sound” Vermont music series premieres this Saturday, September 12 at 6 p.m.

“With more venues reopening for in-person performances, we’ll talk with venue owners from across the state about new accommodations and innovative ways to hold live concerts and keep everyone safe,” said Mary Engisch, who hosts the weekly show. “And this season, we’ll also pass the mic to folks in Vermont’s music scene and hear their local music playlists."



The Season Two premiere features music by Aaron Flinn, Collin McAffrey, Jamie Lee Thurston, The Revenants and the Beerworth Sisters, plus a story from inside one Vermont studio the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

The program began as a Memorial Day special this spring, and was extended through the summer as VPR evaluated options for a permanent replacement to Live From Here, which has ended production. From world premieres recorded in makeshift living room studios to making space for discussions surrounding racial inequality in Vermont, the program resonated with listeners at a time of much-needed connection.

"We were overwhelmed by the response to ‘Safe & Sound,’” said Kari Anderson, VPR’s director of programming. “It means so much to provide a connection between Vermont musicians and music-lovers on Saturday nights. This show has responded to a particular moment in Vermont life, and we are excited to see how it evolves over time."

“Safe & Sound” can be heard on VPR News stations on Saturdays at 6 p.m.