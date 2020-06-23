VPR To Broadcast Statewide Graduation Ceremony On June 27

  • As Vermont students move through major milestones of graduating from elementary, middle, and high schools, Vermont Public Radio will honor and celebrate that achievement with a statewide graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 27 at noon.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

As Vermont students move through major milestones of graduating from elementary, middle, and high schools, Vermont Public Radio will honor and celebrate that achievement with a statewide graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 27 at noon. 

The one-hour program will be broadcast statewide and streamed live at VPR.org. The show will feature student voices, work and music, with congratulations and speeches from notable Vermonters.

“With so many things turned upside down, we hope to take a moment with our Vermont community to reflect and celebrate the accomplishments of these graduating classes - and to look ahead to the future that these young Vermonters will create together,” said VPR Program Director Kari Anderson.

It’s the final event in a series of collaborative programs with the Vermont Agency Of Education to help students and their caregivers finish the academic year from home, after schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other programs included an eight-week series of live. interactive programs for elementary school students by But Why, VPR’s podcast for curious kids, and a statewide radio prom event featuring Burlington DJ Craig Mitchell.

“On behalf of the entire Vermont education community, I want to congratulate all of our students completing this school year,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “We are all very proud of how they have collectively risen to the occasion during this national emergency. I am grateful to VPR for partnering with us to celebrate their efforts and accomplishments.”

