VPR Cafe: A Change In Climate Calls For A Change In Farming

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 6 minutes ago
  • After coping with excessive flooding from The Winooski River, Adam's Berry Farm moved their operation from Burlington's Intervale to a hilltop location in East Charlotte.
    Adam's Berry Farm, courtesy

Tropical Storm Irene was a big wake-up call for Vermonters in 2011. Severe weather events, like flooding and drought, have been on the rise in our region and are causing farmers to adapt by altering how and where they grow.

In this podcast, Seven Days food writer, Melissa Pasanen explains how some farms are adjusting to extreme weather and climate change. She spoke with experts and farmers at a Northeast Organic Farmers Association (NOFA-VT) winter workshop and learned about strategies being implemented in the wake of these challenges. And although recent weather patterns are creating a longer and more fruitful growing season for some crops, the benefits also come with unexpected complications.

Hear more on the topic in this episode and by reading Pasanen's article, "Vermont Farmers Learn To Adapt To A Changing Climate."   

