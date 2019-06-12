VPR Cafe: Eating On The Cheap

Cheap eats aren't always the best options when it comes to nutrition; however, restaurants do indeed exist where you can find a good, solid, quality meal that's affordable. Those descriptors are part of the criteria for the Seven Days food feature, "Dining on a Dime." In this podcast, we'll hear about some of their recent picks for grabbing a decent bite.

Family restaurants, food trucks and breweries were some of the places food writer, Sally Pollak visited to search for one of those meals that also came in at $12 or less. Just hit the play button (above) to hear about her stops at:

Plus, Pollak spills the tea about the mystery behind the name of Magic Hat's #9 ale. She got the scoop straight from Magic Hat co-founder, Alan Newman.

