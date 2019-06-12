VPR Cafe: Eating On The Cheap

Cheap eats aren't always the best options when it comes to nutrition; however, restaurants do indeed exist where you can find a good, solid, quality meal that's affordable. Those descriptors are part of the criteria for the Seven Days food feature, "Dining on a Dime." In this podcast, we'll hear about some of their recent picks for grabbing a decent bite.
Family restaurants, food trucks and breweries were some of the places food writer, Sally Pollak visited to search for one of those meals that also came in at $12 or less. Just hit the play button (above) to hear about her stops at:
- Poco | 55 Main Street, Burlington
- Carte Blanche | Burlington food truck
- Magic Hat Artifactory | 5 Bartlett Bay Road, South Burlington
- Stone Corral Brewery | 83 Huntington Road, Richmond
- Maxi's | 47 North Main Street, Waterbury
- Vittle's Espresso & Eatery | Bradford food truck, intersection of Routes 5 and 25
Plus, Pollak spills the tea about the mystery behind the name of Magic Hat's #9 ale. She got the scoop straight from Magic Hat co-founder, Alan Newman.
Read more about these resonably-priced options in the following Seven Days features:
"First Bite: Sampling Dinner Dishes At Poco"
"Dining on a Dime: Magic Hat Artifactory"
"Dining on a Dime: Maxi's Restaurant"