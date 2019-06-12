Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Eating On The Cheap

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 11 minutes ago
  • A traditional soup and sandwich combo at Maxi's in Waterbury.
    A traditional soup and sandwich combo at Maxi's in Waterbury.
    Sally Pollak, courtesy

Cheap eats aren't always the best options when it comes to nutrition; however, restaurants do indeed exist where you can find a good, solid, quality meal that's affordable. Those descriptors are part of the criteria for the Seven Days food feature, "Dining on a Dime." In this podcast, we'll hear about some of their recent picks for grabbing a decent bite.        

Family restaurants, food trucks and breweries were some of the places food writer, Sally Pollak visited to search for one of those meals that also came in at $12 or less. Just hit the play button (above) to hear about her stops at:

Plus, Pollak spills the tea about the mystery behind the name of Magic Hat's #9 ale. She got the scoop straight from Magic Hat co-founder, Alan Newman.

Read more about these resonably-priced options in the following Seven Days features:

"First Bite: Sampling Dinner Dishes At Poco"

"Dining on a Dime: Magic Hat Artifactory"

"Dining on a Dime: Maxi's Restaurant"

"Commuters Fuel Up at Bradford's Vittles Espresso & Eatery"

Tags: 
VPR Cafe
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

VPR Cafe: UVM Extension Helps Grow A New Crop Of Farmers

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock May 29, 2019
Mara Hearst surrounded by her ewes at Levy Lamb Farm in Dorset.
Melissa Pasanen, courtesy / UVM Extension

The New Farmers Project from UVM Extension aims to assist new farmers with creating a successful agricultural business. From educational courses and seminars, to financial management and marketing resources, the project helps farmers start, develop or expand their operations.  

Vermont Garden Journal: Perfect Eggplants For Vermont Summers

By May 31, 2019
nuttakit / ISTOCK

One of my childhood food memories is my mom's eggplant parmesan. Back then the eggplant wasn't the main attraction, it was the gooey mozzarella cheese and sweet, garlic-ladened tomato sauce. My mom no longer cooks, but I still like to whip up a good batch of eggplant parm in the summer using our fresh veggies.  Now, I even appreciate the eggplants, too!

Organic Farming Has A Plastic Problem. One Solution Is Controversial

By editor Jun 7, 2019

Drew and Joan Norman have been producing organic vegetables on 60 acres just north of Baltimore since 1983. On a recent spring day, signs of another new season at One Straw Farm were everywhere: seedlings in the greenhouse waiting to be transplanted, asparagus ready to be picked, tiny leaves of red- and green-leaf lettuce sprouting out of the ground — and rows and rows of plastic covering the ground on each field.