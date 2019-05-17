VPR Cafe: Move Over Cheddar, There's A New Cheese In Town

The American Cheese Society set forth a challenge for their annual competition: create a new category of cheese unique to America. Three cheesemakers answered the call, including one from Vermont.

The winning category is called Cornerstone, and is the creation of Peter Dixon of Parish Hill Creamery in Vermont, Mark Gillman from Cato Corner Farm in Connecticut and Sue Miller from Pennsylvania's Birchrun Hills Farm. Cornerstone will not belong to one cheesemaker, but instead become an open-source, standardized recipe so others can make their own version.

After speaking with the creators, food writer Melissa Pasanen visited The VPR Cafe to explain what makes Cornerstone distint. She also shares what cheesemongers have to say about it. Pasanen recenly wrote extensively about this brand new cheese in her Culture magazine piece, "Cornerstone: The Latest American Original."