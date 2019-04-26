Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: Noshing In 'The Noosk'

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 1 hour ago
  • Keeping the namesake and the flavors of the Junior's restaurants alive, Junior's Original serves classic Italian fare in Winooski.
    James Buck / Seven Days

When Winooski replaced its downtown with urban renewal and then with a traffic circle, who could have guessed it would turn into a dining destination? Well it did, and it continues to grow and offer a wide array of cuisine.

From Italian comfort food to Argentinian cuisine, the Winooski restaurant scene remains robust. Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak paid us a visit and dished about some of the city's newest eateries including:

Listen in as Pollak tells us about the owners and the food contributing to the global flavors of Winooski.

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Finding Success With Farm Diversification

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Apr 19, 2019
In addition to maple syrup, Gateway Farm in Bristol also produces birch syrup which tends to be more tart than maple.
Caleb Kenna / Seven Days

The idea of farms diversifying their offerings is not a new one, but it's always interesting to hear how the concept is put into practice. After a challenging start, one Bristol farm is standing out with everything from grass-fed beef and laying-hens, to a sugar house that produces both maple and birch syrup. 

VPR Cafe: Restaurant Serving Cambodian Cuisine Crosses The River For Second Location

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Apr 12, 2019
Phnom Penh owner, Sarin Tin, serves a Vietnamese-style bahn mi sandwich at the restaurant's new White River Junction location.
Tom McNeill / Seven Days

Growing from a farmers market stand, to a food truck, to a full-fledged restaurant, Lebanon, New Hampshire's Phnom Penh Sandwich Station recently crossed the Connecticut River to open a second location in Vermont. Taking over the space once occupied by the legendary Polka Dot restaurant, Phnom Penh's Cambodian cuisine is now available in White River Junction. 

In The Honey Road Kitchen With Chef Cara Chigazola Tobin

By Apr 8, 2019
Chef Cara Chigazola Tobin looks over the bulk spices in the pantry at Honey Road.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

The James Beard Awards are known as the "Oscars of food," and this year Cara Chigazola Tobin was named a semifinalist, for the second year in a row, for Best Chef Northeast. She's the chef and co-owner of Honey Road, a restaurant in Burlington that's been serving eastern Mediterranean food for two years.

It can be tough to get a seat at the bustling restaurant, so Vermont Edition visited Honey Road before the dinner rush to talk to Chigazola Tobin about the ingredients she uses and her approach to running her own restaurant.