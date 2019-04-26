VPR Cafe: Noshing In 'The Noosk'

When Winooski replaced its downtown with urban renewal and then with a traffic circle, who could have guessed it would turn into a dining destination? Well it did, and it continues to grow and offer a wide array of cuisine.

From Italian comfort food to Argentinian cuisine, the Winooski restaurant scene remains robust. Seven Days food writer, Sally Pollak paid us a visit and dished about some of the city's newest eateries including:

Listen in as Pollak tells us about the owners and the food contributing to the global flavors of Winooski.

Read the following Seven Days articles on these restarauts from both Pollak and her collegue, Hannah Palmer Egan:

"Winooski Restauranteur Brings Back Italian Classics At Jrs Original"

"Eating Up The International Fare At Winooski's New Sweet Babu And Dale Boca"

"Morning Light Bakery Opens In Winooski"