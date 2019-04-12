VPR Cafe: Restaurant Serving Cambodian Cuisine Crosses The River For Second Location

Growing from a farmers market stand, to a food truck, to a full-fledged restaurant, Lebanon, New Hampshire's Phnom Penh Sandwich Station recently crossed the Connecticut River to open a second location in Vermont. Taking over the space once occupied by the legendary Polka Dot restaurant, Phnom Penh's Cambodian cuisine is now available in White River Junction.

It's debatable if the American dream is still alive, but for a couple who moved to the Upper Valley from southeast Asia in 2006, it sure seems to be. After arriving in the U.S., Sarin Tin found himself trying out various types of jobs - hospitality, fast-food and manufacturing - until his passion for food led him and his wife, Lay Yi, to open a small food stand at the Hanover, NH, farmers market. Suddenly, there was a buzz around the area about their Cambodian street food and, next thing you know, Tin and Yi began operating a food truck that made runs between the Dartmouth Green and downtown Lebanon.

