Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: Restaurant Serving Cambodian Cuisine Crosses The River For Second Location

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 38 minutes ago
  • Phnom Penh owner, Sarin Tin, serves a Vietnamese-style bahn mi sandwich at the restaurant's new White River Junction location.
    Phnom Penh owner, Sarin Tin, serves a Vietnamese-style bahn mi sandwich at the restaurant's new White River Junction location.
    Tom McNeill / Seven Days

Growing from a farmers market stand, to a food truck, to a full-fledged restaurant, Lebanon, New Hampshire's Phnom Penh Sandwich Station recently crossed the Connecticut River to open a second location in Vermont. Taking over the space once occupied by the legendary Polka Dot restaurant, Phnom Penh's Cambodian cuisine is now available in White River Junction. 

It's debatable if the American dream is still alive, but for a couple who moved to the Upper Valley from southeast Asia in 2006, it sure seems to be. After arriving in the U.S., Sarin Tin found himself trying out various types of jobs - hospitality, fast-food and manufacturing - until his passion for food led him and his wife, Lay Yi, to open a small food stand at the Hanover, NH, farmers market. Suddenly, there was a buzz around the area about their Cambodian street food and, next thing you know, Tin and Yi began operating a food truck that made runs between the Dartmouth Green and downtown Lebanon.

Listen in as Seven Days food writer, Hannh Palmer Egan, shares the rest of the Phnom Penh Sandwich Station story and reviews the food she sampled. You can also check out Egan's article, "Phnom Penh Brings Southeast Asia To White River Junction."      

Tags: 
VPR Cafe
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Farming Without The Field

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Apr 3, 2019
Jake Isham, Holly St. Jean and Greg Kelly under LED lighting in the climate-controlled space of Ceres Greens in Barre.
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / SevenDays

In a 12,500-square-foot former granite warehouse in Barre - free of sunlight, rain and insects - with cement floors, artificial lighting, and a sensor-controlled climate, you'll find trays upon trays of beautiful greens. The vegetation found in this space includes various styles of lettuce and basil, and is part of a wave of a new style of farming.

Where's Dairy Headed? Farmers In Our Region Weigh In

By & Mar 28, 2019
As representatives of the region's dairy industry get ready to meet at a summit, "Vermont Edition" assembles a roundtable of dairy farmers to discuss the state of the business.
Ric Cengeri / VPR FILE

There's a lot of talk about the struggles dairy farmers are facing, the continuing loss of Vermont farms and ways to improve or restructure the dairy industry. We're hearing from dairy farmers themselves about the challenges, the future and the changes they'd make to the system. And why they continue to do this difficult work.

Is Genetic Engineering The Way To Restore The American Chestnut Tree?

By & Apr 3, 2019
Some 3 billion American chestnut trees succumbed to a fungal blight in the early 1900s. Now an organization dedicated to restoring the tree is seeking approval to release a genetically engineered chestnut tree into the wild.
Public Domain via Pixabay

The once-ubiquitous American chestnut tree is now functionally extinct, nearly erased from the landscape by a blight that killed roughly 3 billion trees over 50 years. Now a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring the tree is seeking federal approval to release a genetically engineered blight-resistant chestnut into the wild. But is a genetically engineered tree the right way to restore a virtually extinct species?