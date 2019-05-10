VPR Cafe: (Still) Open For Business

The restaurant business can be brutal. It's evident by how quickly some places open up and then shut their doors forever. Yet some eateries have serious staying-power and go on to serve generations of hungry customers.

Recently, our friends at Seven Days wrote about a handful of Vermont restaurants that have thrived for decades - some for more than a half-century! One of those writers, Sally Pollak, pulled up a microphone to tell us about a few of them, including:

Find out what has kept these joints going strong by playing this podcast. To read about others experiencing longevity around the state, check out the Seven Days article, "Recipes For Success From Seven Long-Lived Vermont Restaurants."