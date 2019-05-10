Related Program: 
VPR Cafe

VPR Cafe: (Still) Open For Business

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 43 minutes ago
  • George Schenk, founder of American Flatbread, started the company on a Waitsfield farm 32 years ago.
    George Schenk, founder of American Flatbread, started the company on a Waitsfield farm 32 years ago.
    Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Seven Daysd

The restaurant business can be brutal. It's evident by how quickly some places open up and then shut their doors forever. Yet some eateries have serious staying-power and go on to serve generations of hungry customers.

Recently, our friends at Seven Days wrote about a handful of Vermont restaurants that have thrived for decades - some for more than a half-century! One of those writers, Sally Pollak, pulled up a microphone to tell us about a few of them, including:

Find out what has kept these joints going strong by playing this podcast. To read about others experiencing longevity around the state, check out the Seven Days article, "Recipes For Success From Seven Long-Lived Vermont Restaurants."

Tags: 
VPR Cafe
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

VPR Cafe: A Change In Climate Calls For A Change In Farming

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock May 3, 2019
After coping with excessive flooding from The Winooski River, Adam's Berry Farm moved their operation from Burlington's Intervale to a hilltop location in East Charlotte.
Adam's Berry Farm, courtesy

Tropical Storm Irene was a big wake-up call for Vermonters in 2011. Severe weather events, like flooding and drought, have been on the rise in our region and are causing farmers to adapt by altering how and where they grow.

VPR Cafe: Noshing In 'The Noosk'

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Apr 26, 2019
Keeping the namesake and the flavors of the Junior's restaurants alive, Junior's Original serves classic Italian fare in Winooski.
James Buck / Seven Days

When Winooski replaced its downtown with urban renewal and then with a traffic circle, who could have guessed it would turn into a dining destination? Well it did, and it continues to grow and offer a wide array of cuisine.

Vermont Garden Journal: Climbing Annual Flowers For Your Patio Or Trellis

By May 3, 2019
sarangib / Pixabay

Whether it be to cover an unsightly fence, create a green wall on a patio or decorate a trellis, climbing vines are a great investment. So, if you want to make a quick impact in your yard or garden, annual climbing vines grow fast and flower all summer.