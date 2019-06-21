VPR Cafe: Summer Food And Drink Adventures

Working up an appetite often makes a snack or meal taste just a little bit better, so combining Vermont's many flavors of summer with an outdoor adventure is bound to be a perfect pairing.

Seven Days food writer Melissa Pasanen has been assembling a summer bucket list that couples delicious food or drink options with fun, outdoor activities. Some of her suggestions pair a bike ride with a brewery stop, breakfast and a walk by the lake, and a trail hike with a food truck.

Hear more of Pasanen's suggestions by listening to this podcast or reading her Seven Days Bite Club blog post: "Melissa Pasanen's Summer Food and Drink Bucket List."