VPR Cafe: Summer Food And Drink Adventures

By & 12 minutes ago
  • Someone holds a cone of soft serve ice cream through a purchase window
    Food writer Melissa Pasanen suggests a visit to Canteen Creemee, in Waitsfield, after a summer hike in the Mad River Valley.
    Melissa Pasanan, courtesy / Seven Days

Working up an appetite often makes a snack or meal taste just a little bit better, so combining Vermont's many flavors of summer with an outdoor adventure is bound to be a perfect pairing.

Seven Days food writer Melissa Pasanen has been assembling a summer bucket list that couples delicious food or drink options with fun, outdoor activities. Some of her suggestions pair a bike ride with a brewery stop, breakfast and a walk by the lake, and a trail hike with a food truck.

Hear more of Pasanen's suggestions by listening to this podcast or reading her Seven Days Bite Club blog post: "Melissa Pasanen's Summer Food and Drink Bucket List."

