VPR Cafe: UVM Extension Helps Grow A New Crop Of Farmers

The New Farmers Project from UVM Extension aims to assist new farmers with creating a successful agricultural business. From educational courses and seminars, to financial management and marketing resources, the project helps farmers start, develop or expand their operations.
Food writer, Melissa Pasanen, recently profiled a few of the farms that have benefitted from The New Farmers Project including:
- Levy Lamb Farm in Dorset
- Barre's Bear Roots Farm
- Sweet Rowen Farm in West Glover
In this episode, she explains how they're growing and changing with support from the program. You can also read Pasanen's UVM Extension articles about Levy Lamb Farm and Sweet Rowen Farm.