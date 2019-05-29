Related Program: 
VPR Cafe: UVM Extension Helps Grow A New Crop Of Farmers

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock 6 minutes ago
  • Mara Hearst surrounded by her ewes at Levy Lamb Farm in Dorset.
    Melissa Pasanen, courtesy / UVM Extension

The New Farmers Project from UVM Extension aims to assist new farmers with creating a successful agricultural business. From educational courses and seminars, to financial management and marketing resources, the project helps farmers start, develop or expand their operations.  

Food writer, Melissa Pasanen, recently profiled a few of the farms that have benefitted from The New Farmers Project including:

In this episode, she explains how they're growing and changing with support from the program. You can also read Pasanen's UVM Extension articles about Levy Lamb Farm and Sweet Rowen Farm.

VPR Cafe: Multi-Generational Home Becomes Event Space In Waterbury

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock May 24, 2019
A courtyard dinner being prepared at 18 Elm in Waterbury.
18 Elm and Georgia Ayers, courtesy / via Seven Days

Last year, Sally Pollak - a food writer for Seven Days - enjoyed a gourmet, multi-course dinner in a dumpster at a location known as 18 Elm in Waterbury. The purpose of the event was to make a connection between food insecurity and food waste. Pollak shared that story in October 2018 and joins us again to explain what exactly 18 Elm is, and a bit about the family that occupies and operates it.  

Vermont Garden Journal: Zinnia Varities For Your Summer Garden

By May 24, 2019
Baldomir

It's Memorial Day weekend and time to plant annual flowers. If you're looking for a no-nonsense, garden workhorse that will fill you flower needs, grow zinnias. This South American native isn't the most attractive flower in the pageant when grown in the wilds of Mexico, but once brought back to Europe and bred, it's become a stalworth. There are so many different colors, shapes and sizes that I grow a couple dozen each year.

Timeline: Music And Memory: The Quickening Art

By May 27, 2019
U.S. Public Domain

German philosopher Immanuel Kant called music “The Quickening Art.” Oliver Sacks uses this quote often when explaining how music can jump-start the human brain. Music employs so many different parts of the mind at once. It can trigger responses that may have seemed dormant or even lost forever. Sometimes, the effect of music on the mind can even appear miraculous. I’ve seen it, firsthand.