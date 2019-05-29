VPR Cafe: UVM Extension Helps Grow A New Crop Of Farmers

The New Farmers Project from UVM Extension aims to assist new farmers with creating a successful agricultural business. From educational courses and seminars, to financial management and marketing resources, the project helps farmers start, develop or expand their operations.

Food writer, Melissa Pasanen, recently profiled a few of the farms that have benefitted from The New Farmers Project including:

In this episode, she explains how they're growing and changing with support from the program. You can also read Pasanen's UVM Extension articles about Levy Lamb Farm and Sweet Rowen Farm.