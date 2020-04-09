Related Programs: 
VPR Choral Hour Sing-Along!

  • Sing-along with Handel's
    Sing-along with Handel's "Messiah" on the VPR Choral Hour this week.
As people all over the world discover that singing together — whether on porches, balconies, or inside our homes — raises spirits and connects us, the VPR Choral Hour will offer a beloved choral work to listen to and give you a chance to sing along!

Sunday, April 12 on VPR Classical, the Choral Hour will offer the first of many sing-alongs! 

This week's sing-along is part 2 of Handel oratorio "Messiah."
First up: Part 2 of Handel’s "Messiah". Feel free to dust off your copy at home or click here for a free PDF of the sheet music. 

Sing along every week on Sunday 11 a.m., rebroadcast Tuesday at 8 p.m. on VPR Classical.

