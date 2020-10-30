Related Program: 
VPR News

VPR To Join ProPublica Election Integrity Initiative

By 58 minutes ago
  • ProPublica Electionland logo
    VPR is partnering with ProPublica to offer Vermonters a way to check and report any problems they encounter at the polls on Election Day.
    ProPublica, Courtesy

Vermont Public Radio is partnering with ProPublica to offer Vermonters a way to check and report any problems they witness or encounter themselves at the polls on Election Day.

VPR is one of dozens of news organizations across the country joining the national investigative news non-profit in their "Electionland" project ahead of Nov. 3.

We will closely monitor  any problems that prevent people from voting — such as mail ballot delivery problems, changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation.

VPR will receive real-time notifications whenever a voter reports a problem, allowing us to quickly disperse reporters to cover issues.

And we need your help. Here’s how to sign up and get in touch, so you can let us know how your voting experience goes.

Got a tip already? Submit it today:

  • SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply). 

  • WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683. 

  • Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland

Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vprnet.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Election 2020
Voting

Related Content

A Guide To Voting In Vermont For The 2020 General Election

By Sep 16, 2020
An envelope with the word vote along the edge and a stamp reading official election mail
Vermont Secretary of State, Courtesy

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention financial problems at the U.S. Postal Service, VPR has received dozens of questions about what voting will look like this year. Here are some answers.

A Cartoon Guide To Voting In Vermont's General Election

By VPR Staff Oct 2, 2020
A cartoon of a cow registering to vote
Stephanie Zuppo / For VPR

While VPR already published a guide to voting in Vermont for the 2020 election, some of us are visual learners, so cartoonist Stephanie Zuppo illustrated six frequently asked questions about what voting will look like for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

These Vermonters Voted For Trump In 2016. What About 2020?

By , & Oct 6, 2020
A handpainted Trump sign on a piece of plywood
Elodie Reed / VPR

With mail-in voting already underway and a president who has COVID-19 — and who has not pledged to accept the results if he loses — we check in with some of his supporters. 