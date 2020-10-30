VPR To Join ProPublica Election Integrity Initiative

Vermont Public Radio is partnering with ProPublica to offer Vermonters a way to check and report any problems they witness or encounter themselves at the polls on Election Day.

VPR is one of dozens of news organizations across the country joining the national investigative news non-profit in their "Electionland" project ahead of Nov. 3.

We will closely monitor any problems that prevent people from voting — such as mail ballot delivery problems, changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation.

VPR will receive real-time notifications whenever a voter reports a problem, allowing us to quickly disperse reporters to cover issues.

And we need your help. Here’s how to sign up and get in touch, so you can let us know how your voting experience goes.

Got a tip already? Submit it today:

SMS : Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp : Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.

Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vprnet.

