VPR Launches Daily News Podcast, 'The Frequency'

Vermont Public Radio has launched The Frequency, a daily news podcast that provides an overview of Vermont’s top stories in under 20 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, the show features headlines, as well as deeper stories and interviews from VPR's team of journalists. New episodes are released by 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this new venture for the VPR newsroom,” said Henry Epp. “As The Frequency develops, we hope to deliver listeners timely, factual journalism and voices from all walks of life in Vermont, along with some creativity and humor.”

The podcast has been in development for several months and is part of VPR’s plan to improve its service to the state through strong regional coverage, diverse voices, and sharing VPR’s unique audio storytelling in new ways. VPR was also selected to work early on with NPR as part of its Story Lab training workshop.

The timeline was moved up due to an increased need for essential and timely news during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The mission of public media has never been more clear— there's a big need for trusted information based on facts, and rich storytelling,” said Mark Davis, assistant news director at VPR and executive producer of The Frequency. “Through this daily podcast we hope to share the most essential news and features generated by VPR’s newsroom in a new format. And, as our industry continues to evolve, we hope The Frequency will reach new audiences."

The Frequency is available in podcast players and at VPR.org, along with VPR’s guide to getting started with podcasts.