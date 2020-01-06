VPR Is Live At The Statehouse For The Opening Of The 2020 Legislative Session

By 7 minutes ago
  • Vermont Edition will broadcast live from the Vermont Statehouse this week as the 2020 legislative session begins in Montpelier.
    Vermont Edition will broadcast live from the Vermont Statehouse this week as the 2020 legislative session begins in Montpelier.
    Oliver Parini / For VPR

As the 2020 session of the Vermont Legislature convenes in Montpelier on Tuesday, VPR will feature a week of special programming, including two live broadcasts from the Statehouse.

Monday, Jan. 6: On Vermont Edition at noon and 7 p.m., Host and Reporter Bob Kinzel joins Host Jane Lindholm for an in-depth look at the legislative process in Vermont, and Capital Bureau Reporter Peter Hirschfeld will provide a preview of the 2020 session.

Tuesday, Jan. 7: At noon, Vermont Edition will broadcast live from the Statehouse’s Cedar Creek Room with the sounds and voices of the statehouse during the first day of the legislative session.

Wednesday, Jan. 8: Host Jane Lindholm will speak with legislative leaders about top issues and priorities for 2020 in a live broadcast at noon from the Cedar Creek Room.

Thursday, Jan. 9: At 2 p.m., VPR will broadcast Gov. Phil Scott’s State of the State Address. live from the House chamber, hosted by Jane Lindholm and Bob Kinzel.

Listeners can follow the proceedings and the latest news from the Statehouse at VPR.org and on Twitter @vprnet.

The opening of the new legislative session means the return of VPR's live streams from Vermont's House and Senate, the only source for live audio streaming of legislative proceedings. The streams can be accessed at VPR.org or via VPR’s mobile apps whenever the Legislature is in session.

All of VPR’s Vermont Legislature coverage is at VPR.org.

Tags: 
VPR Blog
Press Release
Announcements

Related Content

How It Works: A Guide To Vermont's Legislature

By & Jan 3, 2020
Lydia Brown / For VPR

Live call-in discussion: On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Vermont's legislature begins work on the second half of the biennium. But why do we have a biennium anyway? And how can civic-minded citizens keep up to date with what's happening in the State House?

Vermont Legislative Leaders Look Ahead At Issues They Want To Tackle In 2020

By 23 hours ago
A snow-covered Vermont Statehouse, with an American and Vermont flag flying in front.
Oliver Parini / For VPR

Democratic lawmakers closed out Vermont's 2019 legislative session in May under a cloud of discord after House and Senate negotiators failed to reach agreement on paid family leave and increasing the minimum wage. But House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe say they're on a united front heading into 2020.