VPR Is Live At The Statehouse For The Opening Of The 2020 Legislative Session

As the 2020 session of the Vermont Legislature convenes in Montpelier on Tuesday, VPR will feature a week of special programming, including two live broadcasts from the Statehouse.

Monday, Jan. 6: On Vermont Edition at noon and 7 p.m., Host and Reporter Bob Kinzel joins Host Jane Lindholm for an in-depth look at the legislative process in Vermont, and Capital Bureau Reporter Peter Hirschfeld will provide a preview of the 2020 session.

Tuesday, Jan. 7: At noon, Vermont Edition will broadcast live from the Statehouse’s Cedar Creek Room with the sounds and voices of the statehouse during the first day of the legislative session.

Wednesday, Jan. 8: Host Jane Lindholm will speak with legislative leaders about top issues and priorities for 2020 in a live broadcast at noon from the Cedar Creek Room.

Thursday, Jan. 9: At 2 p.m., VPR will broadcast Gov. Phil Scott’s State of the State Address. live from the House chamber, hosted by Jane Lindholm and Bob Kinzel.

Listeners can follow the proceedings and the latest news from the Statehouse at VPR.org and on Twitter @vprnet.

The opening of the new legislative session means the return of VPR's live streams from Vermont's House and Senate, the only source for live audio streaming of legislative proceedings. The streams can be accessed at VPR.org or via VPR’s mobile apps whenever the Legislature is in session.

All of VPR’s Vermont Legislature coverage is at VPR.org.