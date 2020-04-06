VPR Makes Its Coronavirus Coverage Available To Local News Organizations

Vermont Public Radio is making all of its coronavirus coverage available to regional news organizations to reprint or publish at no cost, the station has announced.

As local journalism faces steep challenges, VPR hopes to help news outlets throughout the region reach as many readers as possible with important news about coronavirus and the COVID-19 outbreak in Vermont.

"At a time when news about coronavirus and COVID-19 is evolving quickly, it's important for Vermonters to have as much access to accurate and timely information as possible,” said Sarah Ashworth, VPR’s vice president of news. “We hope we can help by sharing our reporting with organizations throughout the region. We're all in this together and the more we can support local journalism, the stronger Vermont will be in the long run."

VPR will make available text versions of news stories and photographs about coronavirus and COVID-19 produced by VPR journalists. News organizations that would like to reprint or publish storiesshould contact Sarah Ashworth to learn more and sign a formal agreement.