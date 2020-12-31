VPR PHOTOS: A Look Back At A Long 2020

On this last day of 2020, VPR digital producer Elodie Reed has gathered a visual summary of a very long year of news.

January

See more: Back In Session: Photos From The Legislature's Opening Day

Read/hear more: 'Our Moms Have To Talk': Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms

February

Read/hear more: Strafford Organic Creamery Keeps On In Vermont's Troubled Dairy Industry

Read/hear more: Why Has Vermont Never Sent A Woman To Congress?

March

Read more: Health Officials Announce First Coronavirus Case In Vermont

Read/hear more: A Late Night Visit To A NEK Grocery Store As Hoarding Takes Hold

April

Read/see more: 'Pleasant, Chaotic Experience': Caring For ECHO's Animals Through The Coronavirus

Read/hear more: How Are Vermont Prisons Handling COVID-19?

Read/hear more: 'I Ran Out Of Money At The Grocery Store': A Tough Month For Laid Off Vermonters

Read/see more: Look Through A Photographer's Lens: Bennington County During COVID-19

May

Read/hear more: 'An Emptying Of That Community': Observing Ramadan During A Pandemic

Read/hear more: A Vermont EMT Chronicles The 'New Normal' For First Responders

Read/see more: Vermont's Maple Creemee Season Appears Immune To Pandemic

Read more: 'We Don't Not Pick Up The Phone': Working As A Community Liasion In A Pandemic

Read more: When A Conference Call Becomes A Lifeline

Read/hear more: 'Kind Of Freaky': Health Care Workers Reflect On Starting Careers Amid A Pandemic

Read more: Supporting Refugees In Kenya — And Receiving Their Prayers — Through COVID-19

Read/hear more: Crowd Confronts Burlington Police During Protest For George Floyd

June

Read/see more: Shelburne, Charlotte Teens Lead Village In Rally For Racial Justice

July

Read/hear more: 'We Have Nothing To Do': How Vermont Teenagers Are Spending An Unusual Summer

August

Read/see more: In Multi-Day Protest, Activists Demand Burlington Fire Three Officers

September

Read/see/hear more: Here's How The First Day Of School Looked (And Sounded) In Milton

Read/hear more: What's The State Of Religion In Vermont?

Read/see more: Rooms Of Their Own: Working, Playing, And Creating During A Pandemic

October

Read/see more: How Bennington's Insular Mennonite Community Weathered Pandemic Isolation

Read/hear more: Ongoing Legal Challenges Threaten The Quiet Waters Of Green River Reservoir

November

Read/hear more: 'Knee-Deep In Absentee Ballots': The Weeks Before Election Day With Williamstown's Town Clerk

Read more: 'We're Here To Celebrate': Vermonters Respond To Biden's Win

Read more: Scott Orders Lockdown On Social Gatherings As COVID Cases Spike

Read/hear: How Are The U.S.-Canada Border Restrictions Affecting Vt. Businesses And Families?

December

Read/hear more: Vt. Works To Slow COVID-19 Outbreaks At Nursing Homes As Vaccine Approaches

Read/hear more: Coronavirus Shut Down Her Business In The Spring. Now She Dances In A T.Rex Costume

