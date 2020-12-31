Related Program: 
VPR PHOTOS: A Look Back At A Long 2020

By 1 hour ago
  • Twelve photos in a grid
    Before bidding 2020 adieu, a look back at the year in VPR news photographs.
    Photos by Elodie Reed, Abagael Giles, John Dillon and Sarah Priestap

On this last day of 2020, VPR digital producer Elodie Reed has gathered a visual summary of a very long year of news.

January
First-ever Vermont Director of Racial Equity Xusana Davis is welcomed at a reception in the office of Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman during the opening day of the 2020 legislative session on Jan. 7.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Standing under a portrait of George Washington that hangs in the Vermont House chamber, Lucy Cannon-Neel, left, Carol McGranaghan, center, and Carol Irons, right, who identify as Nulhegan, Nulhegan and independent, respectively, lead the devotional exercise at the opening of the House on Jan. 7. According to Cannon-Neel, it was the first time Abenaki people performed the exercise.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

See more: Back In Session: Photos From The Legislature's Opening Day

On Jan. 14, Peggy Sumner holds onto Lena, who belonged to Peggy's daughter, Samantha, before she died in a car crash in 2016. Peggy said she often holds and pets Lena when she's grieving her daughter.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: 'Our Moms Have To Talk': Pocket Dial Connects Grieving Moms

February
Earl Ransom of Rockbottom Farm in Strafford sits with one of his Guernseys, a breed he said makes the best-tasting milk and ice cream, on Feb. 12.
Credit John Dillon / VPR File

Read/hear more: Strafford Organic Creamery Keeps On In Vermont's Troubled Dairy Industry 

Former Gov. Madeleine Kunin sits for a portrait in her home on Feb. 12. She's the only woman to hold the gubernatorial office in Vermont, and says she hopes to see the day when her state elects women to higher office, such as U.S. Congress.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: Why Has Vermont Never Sent A Woman To Congress?

On Feb. 24, a sign in the office at Colchester Dental Group tells people to alert the Vermont Health Department if they recently traveled to China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

March
Thetford Select Board candidate John Bacon and Dennis Donahue share a chat at the village store. Tuesday, March 3, was Town Meeting Day in Vermont, and it was also Super Tuesday, when 14 states and one territory held presidential primary contests.
Credit Angela Evancie / VPR File

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott at a March 8 press conference, where state officials discussed the first case of the new coronavirus in Vermont.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read more: Health Officials Announce First Coronavirus Case In Vermont

Cleaning products are wiped out along the grocery shelves of Market 32 in Burlington on March 14.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: A Late Night Visit To A NEK Grocery Store As Hoarding Takes Hold

Lakshmi Zourcy packs a lunch for delivery to local students from the closed Burlington High School cafeteria on March 19.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

April

Caution tape and signs warn people to stay off the playground at Calahan Park in Burlington on April 2. City officials temporarily limited use of dog parks, tennis courts and basketball hoops to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Curly the sturgeon gets hand-fed by animal care and exhibit coordinator Shannon Kane at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain on April 9 while it was closed to the public due to the coronavirus.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/see more: 'Pleasant, Chaotic Experience': Caring For ECHO's Animals Through The Coronavirus 

Burlington Probation and Parole employees Maria Godleski, left, and Glenn Boyde fill bottles with hand sanitizer on April 14.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: How Are Vermont Prisons Handling COVID-19?

TJ Maynard, his partner Fallon and their daughter Ophelia pose for a portrait in their Colchester home on April 21. TJ, who was laid off in March, started getting unemployment benefits in late April. He was one of thousands of Vermonters stuck in a backlog.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: 'I Ran Out Of Money At The Grocery Store': A Tough Month For Laid Off Vermonters 

Clients of The Kitchen Cupboard food pantry pick up groceries in Bennington on April 21.
Credit Peter Crabtree / For VPR

Read/see more: Look Through A Photographer's Lens: Bennington County During COVID-19 

May

Saifa Hussain, an associate chaplain and Muslim advisor for Middlebury College, prays at home at sundown on Saturday, May 2. Hussain was among the thousands of Vermont Muslims observing Ramadan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: 'An Emptying Of That Community': Observing Ramadan During A Pandemic

On May 7, Patrick Crowley sits for a portrait in an ambulance at Essex Rescue, where he volunteers. He kept an audio diary for VPR about what it's like to respond to medical emergencies during a pandemic.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: A Vermont EMT Chronicles The 'New Normal' For First Responders

Essex resident Melissa Weston receives curbside creemee service from Paul Palmer as Mookie the dog looks on at Palmer Lane Maple in Jericho on May 7.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/see more: Vermont's Maple Creemee Season Appears Immune To Pandemic

On May 9, Home School Liaison Tul Niroula stands for a portrait and looks past an image of a Nagas, posted in a window of his Burlington home in honor of the Nepali festival Nag Panchami. During the pandemic, he's worked remotely as an interpreter for Winooski schools.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read more: 'We Don't Not Pick Up The Phone': Working As A Community Liasion In A Pandemic 

Omar Somow of Essex spent hours assisting friends and community members with translation and technical support during the heart of the governor's Stay Home, Stay Safe order. Traveling by minivan with a mask and gloves, he continues to do the work. He is pictured here on a trip to Winooski on May 13.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

Read more: When A Conference Call Becomes A Lifeline

University of Vermont Medical Center nurse Annie Graziano stands for a portrait on May 14.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: 'Kind Of Freaky': Health Care Workers Reflect On Starting Careers Amid A Pandemic

Civil Air Patrol Staff Sgt. Hannah Smith carries a box full of Meals Ready-to-Eat into a car at the Farmers to Families food distribution site along the Burlington Beltline on May 26.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File
Childhood friends Famma Abukar, left, and Riziki Kassim, right, launched a grassroots fundraiser in the spring to supply food to refugee families living in Kakuma, Kenya during Ramadan. Here, the two friends sit on the steps of Burlington's City Hall for a portrait on May 28.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read more: Supporting Refugees In Kenya — And Receiving Their Prayers — Through COVID-19 

Organizer Harmony Edosomwan leads a May 30 protest in Burlington days after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrators marched to the Burlington Police Department and raised a Black Lives Matter flag there.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: Crowd Confronts Burlington Police During Protest For George Floyd

June
On June 4, Patrick Man (left) and Audrey Mertes of the University of Vermont Art Club assisted designer Jamie Bedard in painting a mural facilitated by Arts So Wonderful on a wall destined for demolition on Burlington's South Union Street.
Credit Abagael Giles / VPR File

Emma Marden graduated from Shelburne Community School in June 2020, and on Friday, June 19, or Juneteenth, she led a rally for racial justice through the village.
Credit Abagael Giles / VPR File

 

Read/see more: Shelburne, Charlotte Teens Lead Village In Rally For Racial Justice

Gary Whiting, 84, pedals a stationary bicycle at the Bennington Recreation Center on June 16 after the gym reopened following a months-long shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit Peter Crabtree / For VPR

Gavin Treanor jumps off the diving board at Northwood Pool in Rutland Town as his aunt Sarah McMurdy watches with her son Alex McMurdy in her lap on the evening of June 24.
Credit Aliya Schneider / For VPR

From left, Izzy Wysockey-Johnson, Grace Garavan, Ava Devost, Macy Aikman and Samantha Witham rest between ballet and contemporary classes at the Jericho Community Center, which the Richmond-based Arabesque Etc. Dance studio rented on Monday, June 29.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

July
A masked mountain lion greets passers by from the window of Ken's Barber Shop in Randolph on July 1.
Credit Sarah Priestap / For VPR

Natalie Strand runs through her Randolph backyard on July 14. Over the summer, she trained for her first track season at the University of Vermont. While the 18-year-old is usually a camp counselor and part of a local theater, this year, she was home for the summer.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: 'We Have Nothing To Do': How Vermont Teenagers Are Spending An Unusual Summer

Masked shoppers are reflected in the heart-filled window of the Vermont Flannel Company store in Woodstock, Vermont on July 17. The town of Woodstock has required masks when in public areas throughout the town.
Credit Sarah Priestap / For VPR

August
Laura Thomason drops off an absentee ballot at Bakersfield Town Hall on Aug. 11. Poll workers sat behind wood-and-vinyl enclosures built by select board member Joss Goss, and round rubber disks helped voters keep their distance.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

More than 150 people marched with leaders of The Black Perspective down Church Street to Burlington City Hall on Aug. 30. This was the seventh day of demonstrations calling for the firing of three Burlington police officers.
Credit Abagael Giles / VPR File

Read/see more: In Multi-Day Protest, Activists Demand Burlington Fire Three Officers

September

A student at Milton Elementary School gets their temperature checked by a staff member before entering the building on Sept. 8, the first day of school.
Credit Abagael Giles / VPR File

At Milton Elementary School, a staff member sanitizes playground equipment as students arrive for the first day of school on Sept. 8.
Credit Abagael Giles / VPR File

Read/see/hear more: Here's How The First Day Of School Looked (And Sounded) In Milton

Protestors chant, dance and at one point, freestyle during Occupy Church Street in Burlington on Sept. 14. The action marked the 21st day of protestors demanding the city fire three police officers involved in use-of-force incidents in 2018 and 2019.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Caitlin Morgan walks through the Intervale in Burlington on Sept.15. It's one of the places she goes for spiritual experiences in nature.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: What's The State Of Religion In Vermont?

Middlebury educator, dancer, choreographer and coach Christal Brown on Sept. 15. She says dance is built around space, time, and energy, and that by taking deeper ownership of her space, she's been able to organize her time, and focus energy into visions of possibility.
Credit Shanta Lee Gander / For VPR

Read/see more: Rooms Of Their Own: Working, Playing, And Creating During A Pandemic

October
At Burlington's Battery Park on Oct. 1, Henry Trehub of Burlington packs up his tent and another he lent out during the 35 day encampment that concluded the evening before. Protesters marched daily, calling for three city police officers to be fired. One resigned after receiving a buyout from the city.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Nica Whitmer in her Arlington home on Oct. 8. Speaking about the two month period when Vermonters were ordered to stay home for all but essential purposes, she said she enjoyed having more time with her family, but eventually grew depressed about not seeing the other women from the Green Mountain Mennonite Fellowship in Bennington.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

Read/see more: How Bennington's Insular Mennonite Community Weathered Pandemic Isolation

The Green River Reservoir on Oct. 22. The state and the Morrisville Water and Light utility are in dispute over how the water level is managed at the Hyde Park Green River Reservoir, and the utility has threatened to remove the reservoir dam, which would drain it.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: Ongoing Legal Challenges Threaten The Quiet Waters Of Green River Reservoir

November
Mike Nelson was one of the record-breaking 1,882 Williamstown residents to cast a vote on Election Day, Nov. 3. Nelson said he voted in person because it felt more personal. He and Town Clerk Barbara Graham got into a chat about Keto diets over the tabulator machine.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: 'Knee-Deep In Absentee Ballots': The Weeks Before Election Day With Williamstown's Town Clerk

Kendra Colburn of Hartford, left, and Lucia Gagliardone of Sharon act as nonpartisan voter protection volunteers at Hartford High School on Nov. 3. The Upper Valley chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice, or SURJ, worked with Rights and Democracy Vermont and New Hampshire to organize local volunteers in both states.
Credit Angela Evancie / VPR File

Ballot clerk Madeline Beede sanitizes a voting booth in the Washington, Vt. town offices on Nov. 3. Election officials there said they were being careful after a couple in town posted on Facebook that they had tested positive for COVID-19.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File
People spontaneously gathered in downtown Burlington on Nov. 7 to celebrate former Vice President Joe Biden's win in the presidential election.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read more: 'We're Here To Celebrate': Vermonters Respond To Biden's Win

South Burlington resident Lena Ginawi gets tested for COVID-19 at the Winooski Armory on Nov. 9.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File
A person walks by a poster by Liz Tea Thompson outside the Roxy Cinema in Burlington on Nov. 13. Gov. Phil Scott announced new restrictions the same day, including a ban on multi-household gatherings beginning at 10 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read more: Scott Orders Lockdown On Social Gatherings As COVID Cases Spike 

The Newport Eagles Club Aerie 4329 lets the community know it is closed on Monday, Nov. 30.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File
Jay Peak is visible from Route 105 in Newport Center on Nov. 30. In a normal winter, about 50 percent of its customer base comes from Canada.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear: How Are The U.S.-Canada Border Restrictions Affecting Vt. Businesses And Families? 

December
Four Seasons Care Home residents from left, Judy West, John Williams, Shirley Scribner, Lillian Corriveau and Maude Ducharme, plus co-owner Ashley Hudson, stand for a portrait on Dec. 10. Everyone in this photo contracted COVID-19 in the fall.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: Vt. Works To Slow COVID-19 Outbreaks At Nursing Homes As Vaccine Approaches 

The volunteer group The Inflatables dance in inflatable costumes outside Elderwood long-term care facility in Burlington on Dec. 13. The group formed after its leader, Jenny Rooke, received a T. rex costume from her friend Regina Patterson.
Credit Elodie Reed / VPR File

Read/hear more: Coronavirus Shut Down Her Business In The Spring. Now She Dances In A T.Rex Costume

