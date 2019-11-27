Related Program: 
VPR Presents: An Evening With Audie Cornish

By VPR Staff
  • A person speaks into a microphone on stage.
    NPR's All Things Considered co-host Audie Cornish speaks to a crowd at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester in early November.
Earlier this month, NPR's All Things Considered co-host Audie Cornish visited Vermont for two events. Audiences at VPR's Stetson Studio One and at Colchester's Elley-Long Music Center heard Cornish speak about her career in public radio and the challenges journalists may face in covering the upcoming 2020 election.

It was a full house at the Elley-Long Music Center:

VPR's Henry Epp and Mary Engisch, right, posed questions to NPR's Audie Cornish, left.

And audience members got to ask questions, too.

Hear this special on VPR on Friday, Nov. 29 at noon and 7 p.m.

