VPR Replay: Frequently Asked Questions

VPR is pleased to offer the online stream Replay, featuring My Place with Joel Najman, All The Traditions with Robert Resnik, and Friday Night Jazz with Ray Vega. Below are frequently asked questions (FAQs) that explain how the stream works.

UPDATED

On May 10, 2019, Friday Night Jazz with Ray Vega was added to the VPR Replay stream. Learn more about this addition.

What is playing in the Replay stream?

This is a streaming loop containing the two most recent episodes of My Place with Joel Najman (one hour each), All The Traditions with Robert Resnik (three hours each) and Friday Night Jazz with Ray Vega (three hours each).

How can I listen?

You can stream VPR Replay on VPR.org, the VPR app for iOS and Android, or by asking your smartspeaker.

VPR.org: Atop this browser page, use the big gray bar with the play button. Click the down arrow on the right side of this audio player to select VPR Replay.

Apps: Open the VPR app and tap the listen tab on the top of the screen then tap VPR Replay.

Smartspeaker: Enable the VPR skill on your Amazon Alexa and say, "Hey Alexa, open Vermont Public Radio and play VPR Replay."

How can I find out which show is playing when?

12:00 a.m. - My Place (last week)

1:00 a.m. - All The Traditions (this week)

4:00 a.m. - Friday Night Jazz (this week)

7:00 a.m. - My Place (this week)

8:00 a.m. - My Place (last week)

9:00 a.m. - All The Traditions (last week)

12:00 p.m. - Friday Night Jazz (last week)

3:00 p.m. - My Place (this week)

4:00 p.m. - My Place (last week)

5:00 p.m. - All The Traditions (this week)

8:00 p.m. - Friday Night Jazz (this week)

11:00 p.m. - My Place (this week)

When does the stream update with the latest shows?

The latest My Place, from Saturday night at 8 p.m., is added to the stream by 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The latest All The Traditions, from Sunday night at 7 p.m., is added to the stream by 1 a.m. on Monday.

The latest Friday Night Jazz, from Friday night at 8 p.m., is added to the stream by 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Why can't I start playing the latest show when I want, rather than it starting automatically at set times?

This stream was set to meet all of the streaming and reporting requirements set forth by the our music rights agreements, and those requirements limit the content and the interactivity of the stream. The playlist can not be available while a show is in the stream; episodes can not be in the stream for longer than two weeks; the stream can not be interactive, such as starting at the beginning for each listener or skipping songs; the streaming loop must contain at least three hours of programming; etc. These are just some of the requirements we must meet in order to provide this service and they limit some of the features and content we can provide.

Can I access older shows?

Unfortunately, no. The two weeks of programs playing in the stream are the most we can make available at any given time.

Why can’t I download these programs as a podcast?

Music streaming rights prohibit direct downloads of music files. Since podcasts files are downloaded to your device or computer, they are prohibited. This service is set up as a stream, which doesn't download and save on your device.

Where is the playlist?

My Place playlists | All The Traditions playlists | Friday Night Jazz playlists

We can't post the playlist online until after the show broadcasts, and that applies to the online broadcast of the show in this Replay stream. Playlists are now published after the program stops running in the Replay stream, typically 2 weeks after the initial broadcast.

How can I figure out the song that's playing?

Usually the hosts will tell you during the show what is playing. If you have a smartphone, you can use apps like Shazam to identify the song as it plays: just install the (free) app, launch it and hold it up to the speaker. If all else fails, you can wait for the playlist at VPR.org, or just contact Joel Najman, Robert Resnik or Ray Vega directly.

Can I get a copy of old shows on CD?

Our music rights agreements give us permission to broadcast music but not to package and distribute physically or electronically.

Will you be making any more music programs available for streaming?

We're going to measure the response to this service and consider doing the same for other music programs. If you'd like to request it, we'd love to hear from you.