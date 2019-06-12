VPR Reporter Debrief: Calls For Police Reform In Burlington

The Burlington City Council voted last week to create a special committee examining law enforcement policy following several incidents in which officers allegedly used excessive force.

Burlington leaders and residents called for reform after questions arose about a case where a man died a few days after getting into a fight with a Burlington cop. Then there were federal lawsuits filed by two men, both of whom are black, in which they allege police used excessive force. Their encounters with the Burlington Police Department were both caught on tape.

VPR reporter Liam Elder-Connors has been following these stories, and spoke with VPR All Things Considered host Henry Epp. Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

Read/listen to the full story here: As Burlington Police Face Scrutiny, City Leaders and Activists Call For Reform [June 12]