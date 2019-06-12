Related Program: 
VPR News

VPR Reporter Debrief: Calls For Police Reform In Burlington

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo, left, and Deputy Chief of Operations Jon Murad speak at a press conference Wednesday in Burlington.
    Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo, left, and Deputy Chief of Operations Jon Murad at a press conference in April, after Douglas Kilburn's death was ruled a homicide. Kilburn had an altercation with a Burlington officer days prior to his death.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR
  • The interior of the VPR talk studio with a microphone, chair and VPR logo on the wall.
    VPR reporter Liam Elder-Connors has been following a few recent stories related to the Burlington Police. He spoke with VPR host Henry Epp about that reporting.
    Meg Malone / VPR File

The Burlington City Council voted last week to create a special committee examining law enforcement policy following several incidents in which officers allegedly used excessive force.

Burlington leaders and residents called for reform after questions arose about a case where a man died a few days after getting into a fight with a Burlington cop. Then there were federal lawsuits filed by two men, both of whom are black, in which they allege police used excessive force. Their encounters with the Burlington Police Department were both caught on tape.

VPR reporter Liam Elder-Connors has been following these stories, and spoke with VPR All Things Considered host Henry Epp. Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

Read/listen to the full story here: As Burlington Police Face Scrutiny, City Leaders and Activists Call For Reform [June 12]

VPR News
Criminal Justice & Public Safety
Burlington

As Burlington Police Face Scrutiny, City Leaders and Activists Call For Reform

By 4 hours ago
A police car flashes its blue lights.
Angela Evancie / VPR File

Police in Vermont’s largest city face scrutiny following several incidents in which officers allegedly used excessive force.

First, there were questions about a case in which a man died a few days after getting into a fight with a Burlington cop. Then there were two men — both of whom were black — who filed federal lawsuits following their encounters with the department, which were caught on tape. City leaders and residents have since called for reform, including some activists who are taking oversight into their own hands.

Lawsuits Allege Police Brutality By Burlington Officers, Videos Show Encounters

By May 3, 2019

Two men have filed federal lawsuits against Burlington police, alleging they were subjected to unprovoked, excessive force and knocked unconscious during separate incidents in September 2018.

Jeremie Meli and Mabior Jok were both arrested after the encounters on downtown sidewalks, but prosecutors later dropped all charges against the men.

How Burlington Officials Reacted To Homicide Ruling In Death Of Man Who Had Police Altercation

By & Apr 26, 2019
Burlington City Hall on a winter afternoon with the U.S. and city flags blowing in wind.
Meg Malone / VPR File

Investigations are ongoing into the death of 54-year-old Burlington resident Douglas Kilburn, who died in March just a few days after he was in an altercation with a city police officer. In that encounter, Kilburn was punched in the face by Officer Cory Campbell outside UVM Medical Center. 