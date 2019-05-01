VPR Reporter Debrief: Police Report Details Events Leading Up To UVM Student's Death

In early February, a first-year student at the University of Vermont died after passing out in a snowbank. Connor Gage attended two frat parties the night of his death. He died of hypothermia and acute alcohol intoxication.

UVM quickly suspended all fraternity activity and started an investigation, which is still ongoing at this time. Burlington Police recently closed their examination into Gage’s death, ruling it an accident and not charging the fraternities with any crimes.

VPR reporter Liam Elder-Connors has been following this story, and he talked to VPR's Mary Engisch about the recently released police report.

