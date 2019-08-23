Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

VPR Reporter Debrief: Rising Tensions Over Hartford Ordinance

By & 55 seconds ago
  • Hartford resident Makale Camara asked members of the selectboard to restrict all communication between local police and federal immigration authorities.
    Hartford resident Makale Camara asked members of the selectboard to restrict all communication between local police and federal immigration authorities.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR FILE

The town of Hartford has been grappling with its official stance on what it means to be a welcoming city. VPR reporter Peter Hirschfeld joined Vermont Edition to detail some of the events that have recently transpired in the Upper Valley related to protests around the country's immigration policies. 

A so-called "Welcoming City Ordinance" represents Hartford’s attempt to protect undocumented immigrants from getting arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Customs and Border Protection agents. It tries to accomplish that task by restricting certain communication between local police officers and federal immigration authorities.

Adding to the tensions in the town, ICE agents recently detained 18 people without any immigration documentation in Hartford and in Lebanon, New Hampshire. This led to protests in the streets of White River Junction, ending in the arrest of 26 of the protestors.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more on the proposed city ordinances and how residents are responding to the arrests.

Broadcast Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Immigration

Related Content

Tensions Flare In Hartford Over Proposed Immigration Ordinance

By Aug 5, 2019
A row of Hartford Selectboard members seated a table
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The town of Hartford has become a testing ground of sorts for a new state law that gives municipalities broad authority to insulate undocumented residents from federal immigration authorities.

Protesters Denounce ICE Detentions in Upper Valley, Numerous Arrests Made

By Aug 15, 2019

About 150 people gathered on Wednesday night in Hartford, Vermont, to protest arrests made by ICE.  Seventeen people in Hartford and Lebanon were detained by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement in late July and early August. 

Many chanted, "Say it loud, say it clear: immigrants are welcome here." 

As Hartford Vt. Faces Racism, Tough Choices Lay Ahead

By Apr 5, 2018
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

After a racially insensitive cartoon sparked a year-long discussion on inequality, the Upper Valley town of Hartford has released its plan for more fully embracing diversity in the community.