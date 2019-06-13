VPR Reporter Debrief: Sen. Bernie Sanders Voices Defense Of 'Democratic Socialism'

On Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders gave a speech defending the political philosophy he calls "democratic socialism." The speech comes as Republicans, including President Donald Trump, and some moderate Democrats attempt to use "socialism" as an attack on more liberal Democrats like Sanders.

VPR's Bob Kinzel has been covering Sanders' presidential run, and he spoke to VPR's All Things Considered host Henry Epp about the views that Sanders and some other 2020 candidates have about democratic socialism.

