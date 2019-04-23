Related Program: 
VPR Reporter Debrief: Vermont Lawmakers Debate Childcare Funding

    VPR reporter Peter Hirschfeld has been covering the childcare debate in Montpelier, and talked to VPR "All Things Considered" host Henry Epp to bring listeners up to speed.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott and lawmakers in the Vermont House want to pour more than $10 million into Vermont's childcare system, to address issues of affordability and availability. However, leaders in the Senate say they aren’t ready to commit to the funding plan.

VPR reporter Peter Hirschfeld has been covering the childcare debate in Montpelier, and talked to VPR All Things Considered host Henry Epp to bring listeners up to speed. Click play above to hear their conversation.

Read/listen to Peter Hirschfeld's full story here: Childcare Advocates Anxious As Senate Considers Increased Funding [April 22]

