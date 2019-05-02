VPR Reporters Named Finalists For 2019 Livingston Awards

Vermont Public Radio Reporter Liam Elder-Connors and Investigative Reporter Emily Corwin have been named finalists in this year’s Livingston Awards for Young Journalists in the local reporting category for their work on the podcast JOLTED.

In February 2018, Vermont law enforcement discovered an 18-year-old from Poultney, VT had purchased a gun and documented his plans to commit a mass shooting at his former high school. JOLTED, a 5-part podcast series, told the story of a school shooting that didn't happen, the line between thought and crime, and a Republican governor in a rural state who changed his mind about gun laws.

As one of two reporters on the podcast, Liam Elder-Connors reviewed court documents and sat down with dozens of people, including the governor, the young man’s family, lawyers, law enforcement and others. Emily Corwin was the project manager and lead editor. The podcast was also reported by VPR’s Nina Keck, and had additional editing from Sarah Ashworth and Angela Evancie.

“VPR has a history of encouraging young journalists to do amazing work,” said VPR President and CEO Scott Finn. “We’re fortunate to have two of the finest storytellers in the country right here in Vermont.”

The Livingston Awards for Young Journalists honor outstanding achievement by professionals under the age of 35 in local, national and international reporting. This year, 55 finalists were selected out of more than 400 entries. The national judges will introduce this year’s winners on June 4, 2019 in New York City.