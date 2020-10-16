VPR Underwriter Resources & FAQs

Thank you for supporting VPR as a business underwriter. Below you'll find guidelines for creating your sponsorship messages and answers to frequently asked billing questions. As always, we're more than happy to assist you personally if you need more guidance. Just email or call your VPR Corporate Support Associate.

Broadcast Script Guidelines

As a public broadcast medium, VPR must follow the FCC requirements for underwriting announcements and non-compliance with these requirements may result in serious fines for VPR. Based on FCC guidelines, the message may include:

Up to three services or products you offer.

Your corporate mission or well-established slogan, exclusive of promotional language.

Information about an event or non-profit organization you are supporting.

Your physical and web address. Web addresses are counted by individual words. Dot-com, dot-org, dot-edu count as one word. Phone numbers are strongly discouraged.

The message may not include: Value statements and subjective language (comfortable, convenient, elegant, helpful, reliable, safe). Reference to price or value, or any inducement to purchase (affordable, free, low-cost, special offer). Superlatives and qualitative language (largest, oldest, award-winning). Calls to action (stop by, visit, call, sign up). First-person pronouns (you, we, our) as messages are read live or recorded as live by VPR hosts/announcers. Unnecessary repetition of the business name. Language that is intended to sway public opinion.



VPR provides additional guidelines to assure the quality of the listening experience. Your underwriting message informs our listeners of who you are, what you do and where to find you. VPR underwriting announcements start by clearly identifying the underwriter. They may contain up to 20 words to maintain a 10-second announcement length. An underwriter may provide multiple messages to air during their schedule, within reasonable expectations. Ideally, each message is aired a minimum of 10 times and no more than three messages are airing concurrently.



Livestream Script Guidelines

Livestream underwriting messages recognize the sponsor by name, followed by a description of the business/organization:

These messages are up to 15 seconds (30 words+/-).

Because messages are heard leading into broadcast content, we follow the FCC guidelines with these exceptions: Qualitative language that can be verified, such as oldest, award-winning, largest. Mildly subjective language and calls to action are allowed with approval.



Podcast Script Guidelines

Podcast underwriting messages recognize the sponsor by name and include a description of the business/organization:

These messages are up to 15 or 20 seconds, depending on the podcast.

The language does not need to follow FCC guidelines but should have a tone that recognizes the expectations of the public media audience. We allow first person pronouns and speaking directly to the listener. The name of the business can be repeated. Subjective language void of hyperbole is allowed with approval. Calls to action are allowed, as are promo codes.



Digital Display Creative Guidelines and Specs

Use hi-res components (logos, images, etc.) and avoid excessive text and/or competing imagery.

VPR reserves the right to decline creative that are not clear and legible.

Your banner image will link directly to your website, no need to include contact info/web address unless visually helpful.

Banners must be exact sizes specified to appear clearly across all our platforms.

Always use images that are resized down, never resized up.

PNG, JPEG and GIF files accepted. GIFs that loop images should allow at least 3 seconds between image rotations. VPR.org web tile: 600x500px E-newsletter tile: 600x500px VPR mobile banner: 640x100px



Billing FAQs

Here the answers to some frequently asked questions about billing for underwriting. If you don’t find what you need, please email vprbilling (at) vpr (dot) org, or reach out to your VPR Corporate Support Associate.

What is the difference between an invoice and a statement?

An invoice shows you what we provided you in underwriting or sponsorship and how much is due for that billing month. You pay us based on your invoice. A statement is your billing and payment history, and your current balance due, including any past unpaid invoices.

Why did I get a statement, but no invoice?

Your statement is a record of any past payments and unpaid invoices. We do not re-send invoices.

I prepaid, why am I getting this invoice?

Your invoice is showing you what VPR provided you and the total cost. If you prepaid your contract, you will see on your statement that the invoice is credited against that payment.

I need a copy of a past invoice. What do I do?

Please contact your VPR Corporate Support Associate or email vprbilling (at) vpr (dot) org directly for a reprinted invoice.

I’d like to pay my invoice by credit card. What do I do?

Contact your VPR Corporate Support Associate or vprbilling (at) vpr (dot) org and we will set a time to call you to get your credit card payment information.

Our invoices need to go to someone else at my business. What do I do?

Contact your VPR Corporate Support Associate or email vprbilling (at) vpr (dot) org to update your billing contact.

Why am I getting so many emails? Can't you send everything all together?

Our accounting software only allows us to send one invoice at a time, so if you have multiple contracts (broadcast, livestream, digital, podcast, sponsorship), you will get multiple invoices for that month. If you renew a contract mid-month, you will receive separate invoices for each of those contracts. We appreciate your understanding and we are working to improve this experience in the future.

Why do I get an invoice and then hours or a day later get my statement or vice versa?

We send our billing emails in batches. If this happened, it sounds like you were at the end of one batch and the beginning of another.

These emails are also supposed to go to our billing department. Why am I the only one receiving them?

Your email will not indicate anyone else in your organization who also is receiving the email. It sends separate emails rather than copying recipients.