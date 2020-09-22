VPR-Vermont PBS Poll Reveals Vermonters' Feelings On Upcoming Election

Live noon discussion: The VPR-Vermont PBS poll released Tuesday shed light on Vermonters' feelings on the upcoming election. This hour, we'll talk with the poll director and a panel of journalists about the results, including Gov. Phil Scott's continued rise in popularity over his challengers and who Vermonters plan to vote for in the presidential election.

Our guests are:

Rich Clark, political science professor at Castleton University, director of the September VPR-Vermont PBS poll and lead editor on the new edition of Polling America: An Encyclopedia of Public Opinion

political science professor at Castleton University, director of the September VPR-Vermont PBS poll and lead editor on the new edition of Polling America: An Encyclopedia of Public Opinion Peter Hirschfeld, VPR reporter who covers state government and the Vermont legislature

VPR reporter who covers state government and the Vermont legislature Cat Viglienzoni, WCAX general assignment reporter

WCAX general assignment reporter Paul Heintz, staff writer for Seven Days

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.