VPR-Vermont PBS Poll Reveals Vermonters' Feelings On Upcoming Election

By & 36 minutes ago
  • A bar graph from the September VPR-Vermont PBS poll showing who people would vote for if the presidential election was held today: 32 percent say Donald Trump, 56 percent say Joe Biden
    The September 2020 VPR-Vermont PBS poll found that 56% of Vermonters would vote for Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump if the election were today.
    Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

Live noon discussion: The VPR-Vermont PBS poll released Tuesday shed light on Vermonters' feelings on the upcoming election. This hour, we'll talk with the poll director and a panel of journalists about the results, including Gov. Phil Scott's continued rise in popularity over his challengers and who Vermonters plan to vote for in the presidential election. 

Our guests are:

  • Rich Clark, political science professor at Castleton University, director of the September VPR-Vermont PBS poll and lead editor on the new edition of Polling America: An Encyclopedia of Public Opinion
    • Peter Hirschfeld, VPR reporter who covers state government and the Vermont legislature
    • Cat Viglienzoni, WCAX general assignment reporter 
    • Paul Heintz, staff writer for Seven Days

    Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

