VPR Wins National Edward. R Murrow Award For Overall Excellence

Vermont Public Radio has won the 2019 national Edward R. Murrow award for Overall Excellence in the small market radio category from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The Overall Excellence award is based on the scope and impact of what a news organization produces — including breaking news, newscasts, features reporting, continuing coverage and digital presence.

You can see and listen to VPR’s full submission for the Overall Excellence award here.

“As a newsroom, we keep working to make our content feel more essential and memorable to Vermonters,” said News Director Sarah Ashworth. “It’s so gratifying and inspiring to be recognized for our work covering the communities and critical issues in Vermont.”

In April, VPR received a total of six regional Murrow Awards — including Overall Excellence. Regional winners advance for consideration for the national awards. Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world.

“The ‘overall’ part of this award is very special,” said VPR President Scott Finn. “It means this honor belongs to all of Vermont and the entire VPR family. It starts with our generous members and underwriters and extends to our news team, technical staff, fundraising professionals and more.”

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Murrow Award winning stories put public interest above all else, provide a catalyst for public discussion, and adhere to the RTDNA Code of Ethics.

Representatives from VPR will attend a special ceremony in New York City this October to accept the award.