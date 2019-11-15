VPR's 'Brave Little State' Expands To Answer More Listener Questions About Vermont

VPR's award-winning show Brave Little State is expanding in order to answer more audience questions about Vermont.

The people-powered journalism show is adding a second episode each month, which will feature reporting by Emily Corwin, VPR’s investigative reporter. The first question Emily tackles is from Max Porter of Norwich, who asked about the stalled Champlain Parkway project in Burlington. The episode is available now and will air on All Things Considered on November 18.

Brave Little State launched as a monthly podcast in August 2016. Modeled after WBEZ’s pioneering show Curious City, and powered by Hearken, the program answers questions about Vermont that are submitted and voted on by the audience, in an effort to empower listeners and open up the reporting process.

Brave Little State has won three Edward R. Murrow awards for news documentary in its first three years of production, including two national awards.



“With our audience-focused model, Brave Little State strives to make VPR’s journalism more inclusive, more transparent and more fun,” said Angela Evancie, host and creator of Brave Little State. “I’m thrilled that we’ll get to work with our listeners to explore even more of the Vermont stories that matter most to them.”

Since its debut, Brave Little State has received hundreds of questions from listeners, and criss-crossed the state many times over to find answers. The show has answered questions about abandoned gold mines and the brain drain, coydogs and falling-down barns, immigration, racism, history, politics, economic development, aging sewer systems and aging hippies.

“Brave Little State reports on some of the toughest issues in the state and also finds a way to celebrate and enhance how we all know and live in Vermont,” said Sarah Ashworth, Vice President of News. “VPR wants more people to be able to see and hear themselves in our local news coverage. By expanding Brave Little State, we can work more closely with community members to make sure our stories deeply connect with them and have an impact on the state.”

The expansion is part of VPR’s plan to increase and diversify its coverage by building regional reporting capacity, finding new ways to share stories from around the state, and bringing people together around common issues and challenges.

