VPR's Year-End Giving Guide

Did you know that one-third of all charitable giving happens in December? It's an important time of year for many nonprofits like Vermont Public Radio that count on support from people like you!

You are familiar with the general ways to support VPR - during membership drives or through your annual membership renewal - but there are also a number of other ways to support VPR:

IRA Rollover

As 2019 comes to an end, you may want to consider using the Charitable IRA Rollover option to make a gift to VPR. If you are 70½ years old or older, you can make a donation of up to $100,000 directly from your individual retirement accounts without first having to recognize the distribution as income. The IRA charitable rollover is very popular with taxpayers and beneficial to charities. It’s a unique way to support VPR's mission as an essential and trusted independent voice for news, information, music and cultural exploration for the people of our region. Learn more about making a gift through your IRA here.

Gifts of Stock

Giving appreciated stocks and other securities is a tax-wise way to support VPR. For securities held longer than one year, you can deduct their full fair market value, regardless of what you originally paid for them while avoiding a capital gains tax. To make a gift of stock, you simply set up a stock transfer. Once the transfer is complete, VPR sells the stock and puts the proceeds to use supporting the programs and services you value. Please notify us directly of a stock gift because we aren’t notified of the name of the donor when we receive an electronic stock transfer. You can find all of the information you need to make a gift of stock here.

Matching Gifts

Many companies will match charitable contributions made by their employees during the year. Some companies will match a gift one-for-one or up to two or three times your contribution. Check here to see if your company has a matching gift program — in some cases, you can download the appropriate form too (but you can also request a form directly from your employer). This is a great benefit: you can double or triple the impact of your gift by taking just five minutes to fill out a simple form.

However you choose to support VPR, your contributions are in good hands. We are proud of our 4-star rating on Charity Navigator, the highest possible rating for our accountability, transparency and effectiveness in managing resources.

VPR is an independent non-profit network that depends on thousands of individuals and local businesses for support. Less than 10% of VPR's funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. As a charitable non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, contributions to VPR are fully tax-deductible according to U.S. law. As always, it's never a bad idea to discuss your plans with a trusted advisor about the tax benefits of charitable giving.

If you have any questions about these unique ways to support VPR, please contact Brendan Kinney, Senior Vice President of Development & Marketing, 800-639-2192 ext. 189, or bkinney@vpr.org.

Thanks so much for your support of VPR. Our best wishes to you and yours for a happy and healthy 2020!