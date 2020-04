Vermont Symphony Orchestra

C.P.E. Bach: Flute Concerto in D minor (Albert Brouwer, flute; Anthony Princiotti, conductor)

Brahms: Double Concerto for Violin and Cello, Op. 102 (Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello; Raymond Leppard, conductor)

Listen Wednesday April 8 at 8 p.m.