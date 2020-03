Vermont Symphony Orchestra

Anthony Princiotti, conductor

Holst: Jig from St. Paul's Suite

Dittersdorf: Sinfonia Concertante  (Russell Wilson, viola; Luke Baker, double bass)

Beth Wiemann: Before the Snow (world premiere of VSO commission)

Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-flat La Reine ('The Queen')

Listen Wednesday March 11 at 8 p.m.