Vermont Symphony Orchestra

Conductor Raymond Leppard died last week at age 92. He guest conducted the VSO in May of 2003, in a program including Dvorak's Symphony No. 8, which we hear this week.

Vaughan Williams: Flos Campi (VSO Chorus; Michael Tree, viola; Jaime Laredo, conductor)

Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (Raymond Leppard, conductor)

Listen Wednesday October 30 at 8 p.m.