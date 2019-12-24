Related Programs: 
VSO On VPR Classical: VSO Brass Quintet

  • The VSO Brass Quintet.
The VSO Brass Quintet gives a holiday concert in VPR's Stetson Studio One.

Vermont Symphony Orchestra and Chorus
Kate Tamarkin, conductor
Gale Limansky, soprano
Poulenc: Gloria selections

Listen Wednesday December 25 at 8 p.m.