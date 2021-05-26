Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vt. Could Soon Lift All Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions. Here's What You Need To Know

By & 2 minutes ago
  • A hand-painted sign in a window reads Keep up the great work Vermont, with a heart next to it.
    A sign encourages Vermonters along Route 15 in Winooski. Gov. Phil Scott says as soon as 80% of eligible Vermonters get at least one dose of COVID vaccine, he'll lift all remaining restrictions.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: If 80% of eligible Vermonters get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Phil Scott says he'll lift all remaining pandemic restrictions. In our weekly health update, we talk with Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan about when this might happen and what it means for all Vermonters.

Our guest is:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

