Vt. Could Soon Lift All Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions. Here's What You Need To Know

Live call-in discussion: If 80% of eligible Vermonters get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Phil Scott says he'll lift all remaining pandemic restrictions. In our weekly health update, we talk with Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan about when this might happen and what it means for all Vermonters.

Our guest is:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

